Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,053.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF opened at 12.54 on Wednesday. Credit Saison has a one year low of 12.54 and a one year high of 12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 12.89.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and loan collection services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.

