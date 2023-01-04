Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Down 8.7%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $411.50 and last traded at $416.81. 4,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 12.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.