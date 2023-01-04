Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 2,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,650. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.