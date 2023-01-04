Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Insider Activity

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,594,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 736,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,693. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RKT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 12,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,322. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.