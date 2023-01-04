Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.