Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VBK traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. 5,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,891. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $283.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

