Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,289 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.73.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.