Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Costamare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.