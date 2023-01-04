Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 328,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

GLW stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

