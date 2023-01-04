Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

