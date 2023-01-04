Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

