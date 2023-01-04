Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 13,481 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 113,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 296,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

MYD stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

