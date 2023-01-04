Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $252.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

