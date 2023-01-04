Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 6,731 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04.

