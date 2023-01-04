Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 277 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.