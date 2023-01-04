Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.26.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.