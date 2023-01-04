Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 3,239.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,315,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $13,855,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 187,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPQ opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.