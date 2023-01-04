Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $2,434.84 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

