Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $4,313.42 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

