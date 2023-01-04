Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 3.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 229,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,836. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

