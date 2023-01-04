Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after buying an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

