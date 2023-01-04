Connable Office Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $261.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.50. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.67.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.