Connable Office Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ADBE opened at $336.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $564.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

