Connable Office Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

