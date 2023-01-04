Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $47.84 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Conflux has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,831.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00445454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00892432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00112543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00601153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00254963 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02295149 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,175,458.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

