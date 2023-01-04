Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100,039 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

CMTL stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,545. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.