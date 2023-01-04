Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.12

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 11526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,708,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 82,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 30.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 701,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 163,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

