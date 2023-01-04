Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.