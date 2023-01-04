Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 3.5%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.87. 942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

