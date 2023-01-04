Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,073,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,712,000 after purchasing an additional 310,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

