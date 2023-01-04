Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $35.17 million and $6.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01489452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008715 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017817 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.01735224 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

