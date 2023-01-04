Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 4,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,398,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $777.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.32). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 116.54% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.