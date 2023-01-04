Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

