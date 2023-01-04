Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
See Also
