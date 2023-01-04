Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.10 on Friday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.