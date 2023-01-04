Cobak Token (CBK) 1-Day Volume Hits $668,158.05

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $668,158.05 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00445066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.02204507 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.57 or 0.30402566 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.