CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 14,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 2,495,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

