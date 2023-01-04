ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

