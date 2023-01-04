Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $97.38. Approximately 1,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.17.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

