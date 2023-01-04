Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 463,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 763,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of C$27.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.38.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

