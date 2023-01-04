Citigroup Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.62.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 291,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,714. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.33. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$55.50.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.