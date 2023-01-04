Citigroup Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.62.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 291,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,714. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.33. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$55.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

