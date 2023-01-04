Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 8.93% of Citi Trends worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citi Trends by 301.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $89.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.