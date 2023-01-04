Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cinemark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

