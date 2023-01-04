Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

