Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Price Down 3%

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $309.83 and last traded at $311.75. 74,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,141,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.64.

Cigna Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

