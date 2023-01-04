Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.64.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $9.86 on Tuesday, hitting $321.48. 1,558,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

