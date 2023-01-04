Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,117 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for approximately 17.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.88% of Ciena worth $112,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,588 shares of company stock worth $2,147,325 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.