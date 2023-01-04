CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 48,414 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CI Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $393.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

