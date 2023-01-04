Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.01

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 303,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 448,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

