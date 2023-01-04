China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Trading Up 1.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 104,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 135,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

