Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 11,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 5.6 %

CIM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 3,349,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,205. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.51%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

